Traffic cameras typically give a bird’s-eye view of a roadway for commuters.
But in London, seagulls that keep landing on a traffic camera are giving their own view of traffic and generating plenty of online comments.
Over the last few weeks, the seagulls have landed along a traffic camera at Brunswick Road, and like any celebrity they’ve been posted — and much talked about — on social media. The Transport for London Twitter account that tracks news about the city’s traffic has tracked the birds.
And the birds have even been named — Graeme and Steve.
On Tuesday, one of the bids made an appearance and opened its beak almost as if it was giving a live traffic update.
The seagulls’ presence has had plenty of comments.
One Twitter viewer — @mwalsh11061965 — wrote, “I seagull what you did there.” Another — @tuupplop — said, “Wait, that’s no reporter, just how gullible do you think we are?”