Traffic cameras typically give a bird’s-eye view of a roadway for commuters.

But in London, seagulls that keep landing on a traffic camera are giving their own view of traffic and generating plenty of online comments.

Over the last few weeks, the seagulls have landed along a traffic camera at Brunswick Road, and like any celebrity they’ve been posted — and much talked about — on social media. The Transport for London Twitter account that tracks news about the city’s traffic has tracked the birds.

And the birds have even been named — Graeme and Steve.

Our cameras usually give us a bird’s eye view of traffic across London, but we’d like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times. pic.twitter.com/lsIDhD8nL2 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 1, 2019

On Tuesday, one of the bids made an appearance and opened its beak almost as if it was giving a live traffic update.

Due to popular demand, a quick update from our reporter just north of the Blackwall Tunnel..... pic.twitter.com/NxKVMqGca3 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) April 30, 2019

The seagulls’ presence has had plenty of comments.

Beware of Brunswick Road. Traffic is all fowled up. — My name is Alex (@jungmark98) April 30, 2019

One Twitter viewer — @mwalsh11061965 — wrote, “I seagull what you did there.” Another — @tuupplop — said, “Wait, that’s no reporter, just how gullible do you think we are?”