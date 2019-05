A disabled train caused delays on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines during Thursday evening’s commute, officials said.

Before 5 p.m., Metro reported delays on the three lines after a train became disabled at the Rosslyn station. Silver Line trains were operating only between the Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston stations.

Images posted to social media indicated station platforms were crowded downtown.

Y'all might want to stop ppl from going to the platform at farragut west before someone gets hurt pic.twitter.com/TX69d0EDm8 — ArrAmy (@ArrghAmy) May 2, 2019