Updated at 6:58 a.m.

All lanes along Interstate 270 north in Rockville have reopened.

FINAL: Multi-Vehicle Crash. I-270 NB before Montrose Road, Montgomery County, Maryland. All travel lanes are open. Delays are approximately 0.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 6, 2019

Original post at 6:40 a.m.

A crash involving several vehicles is causing three lanes to be blocked along Interstate 270 north in Rockville, Md.

The crash happened near Montrose Road. It’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

Crash nb 270 before Montrose Rd Stay right to get by Sb lanes are open but expect delays #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/sqLvJZfUaI — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) May 6, 2019

Delays are mounting.