Riders on MARC trains will face some delays Monday morning because of speed restrictions put in place by CSX. And riders on VRE will also face delays.
On MARC, the delays are on the Brunswick and Camden lines. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.
On the Brunswick Line, the delays are up to 25 minutes, and on the Camden Line, the delays are up to 20 minutes.
The speed restrictions were apparently put in place because of an issue with a CSX freight train.
ON VRE — the Virginia Railway Express — there are 15-minute delays because of work being done on the Norfolk Southern tracks.