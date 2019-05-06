Riders on MARC trains will face some delays Monday morning because of speed restrictions put in place by CSX. And riders on VRE will also face delays.

On MARC, the delays are on the Brunswick and Camden lines. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.

On the Brunswick Line, the delays are up to 25 minutes, and on the Camden Line, the delays are up to 20 minutes.

Update - MARC Camden Line 841 Delay -- Train 841 (0500 dpt Camden) is currently operating with a 15-20 minute delay due to following a CSX Freight Train at restricted speed. CSX has provided us a route around the freight train. ... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) May 6, 2019

Update - MARC Brunswick Line 870 Delay -- Train 870 (0450 dpt Brunswick) is currently operating with a 20-25 minute delay due to following a CSX Freight Train at restricted speed. CSX will route us around the freight train just p... https://t.co/vfDNlXoD5x — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) May 6, 2019

The speed restrictions were apparently put in place because of an issue with a CSX freight train.

ON VRE — the Virginia Railway Express — there are 15-minute delays because of work being done on the Norfolk Southern tracks.