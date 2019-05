There are delays Wednesday morning along the eastbound lanes of US 50 on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

UPDATE: Eastbound Bay Bridge left lane reopened. Right remains closed for crash response involving T/T. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/Lj7ufFvu4P — MDTA (@TheMDTA) May 8, 2019

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt, and it is not known how long some lanes of the road will be closed.

UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Crash. US-50 EB on Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Anne Arundel County, Maryland. 1 right lane blocked. 1 left lane open. Delays begin before bridge. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 8, 2019

Drivers should avoid the area, as delays are building.