A tractor-trailer fire has caused several of the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Rockville to shut down.

It’s not immediately clear whether anyone was seriously hurt. The incident happened near Interstate 370.

At this time, three lanes are closed and two lanes are getting by but delays start at Middlebrook Road, according to transportation officials. It’s not known how long the delays will last.

Drivers should avoid the area. Officials said the truck was carrying food products.

The crash happened around 4 a.m.