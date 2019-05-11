

Passengers wait to board a Metro train.

Author Natasha Tynes has ignited a firestorm on social media, where she criticized a black Metro employee for eating on the train and reported the woman to transit officials.

Tynes, a Jordanian-American writer and World Bank employee in Washington, tweeted a photo of the woman Friday, showing the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority employee in uniform, eating on the Red Line. Tynes tagged the WMATA account, reporting that when she confronted the woman for breaking Metro rules, the woman told her to “worry about yourself.”

“When you’re on your morning commute & see @wmata employee in UNIFORM eating on the train,” Tynes tweeted. “I thought we were not allowed to eat on the train. This is unacceptable. Hope @wmata responds."

The backlash was swift on Twitter, where people have been calling out the self-described “minority writer” for shaming a black woman and attempting to get her into trouble. Amid the uproar, Tynes apologized, saying she was “truly sorry” for the tweet, which she acknowledged had been deleted. By early Saturday morning, she had also set her account to private.

In response to Tynes’s tweet, transit officials asked her for more information and thanked her “for catching this and helping us make sure all Metro employees are held accountable.” Tynes then provided further details, including the time, the train the employee was traveling on and direction that it was headed.

We appreciate these details and have included them in the report. Enjoy the rest of your day and thank you for riding with us. -KP — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) May 10, 2019

Tynes is the founder of Tynes Media Group and has written several pieces for The Washington Post on parenting. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.

In a message sent early Saturday afternoon, the Metro workers union — Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 — said it was preparing a statement.

Rare Birds Books, a publishing house that was set to distribute Tynes’s upcoming novel, “They Called Me Wyatt,” has since decided not to do so.

The company said in a statement Friday that it had learned that the author “did something truly horrible today in tweeting a picture of a metro worker eating her breakfast on the train this morning and drawing attention to her employer. Black women face a constant barrage of this kind of inappropriate behavior directed toward them and a constant policing of their bodies.

“We think this is unacceptable and have no desire to be involved with anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to jeopardize a person’s safety and employment in this way.”

The company then urged Tynes’s publisher, California Coldblood, to cut ties as well.

“We do not condone her actions and hope Natasha learns from this experience that black women feel the effects of systematic racism the most and that we have to be allies, not oppressors,” California Coldblood said in a statement Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, the publisher announced it will postpone the book’s publication date “while we further discuss appropriate next steps to officially cancel" it.

[Poll: Metro’s reputation is improving, but that doesn’t mean more are riding]

However, some have expressed support for Tynes’s actions. The self-described Metro watchdog Twitter account Unsuck DC Metro reposted the photo of the Metro employee after Tynes deleted her tweet, and left the employee’s face fully visible.

“NO one wants to watch you stuff your pie hole. NO one wants to smell your nasty food,” the account tweeted, adding in a reply that it was committed to leaving the photo online and “no one is getting in trouble for this. promise.”

Because of its support of Tynes, Unsuck DC Metro has lost hundreds of followers and been accused of being racist.

Metro rules ban smoking or vaping, chewing gum, and eating and drinking “candy, lollipops, chips, soda, coffee, etc.,” on platforms, trains and buses. However, it’s not unusual to see riders violating the rule — particular against drinking beverages.

Though some social media users agreed that Metro employees should be held accountable for breaking train rules, most argued that Tynes’s “anti-black” complaint was in poor taste, calling her a “snitch” and criticizing her tattling on the woman and threatening her livelihood for something so trivial. Some people also urged Metro to spare the woman’s job.

We all complain on social media but you... don’t identify the person you’re complaining about, in a photo no less, and try to get them fired. What on earth? For eating on the train? — roxane gay (@rgay) May 10, 2019

Others called on Tynes to make it right.

You apologized for the tweet but do you understand your actions and why they were harmful? Do you understand that you wanted her disciplined for not catering to your demands? A stranger. You tried to shame her for refusing your entitlement. Some WOC solidarity you got there. — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) May 10, 2019

What are you sorry for specifically? Because if no one on this app had called you out - you would have went about your business satisfied that you put that Black Woman in her place. Have you contacted her employer? Have you sought to make restitution for the damage done? — LeslieMac 🖤 (@LeslieMac) May 10, 2019

It’s still unclear whether the employee faced disciplinary action. Metro officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read more:

Got gonorrhea? It may have come from French kissing, study says.

Hundreds of women die each year from pregnancy issues. Most of the deaths could be prevented