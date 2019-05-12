

HANDOUT PHOTO: Both northbound lanes of the parkway between Chain Bridge Road and the Capital Beltway will stay closed as crews repair a sinkhole. (National Park Service)

A section of the northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway will remain closed through the Monday morning rush hour as crews repair a 10-foot-deep sinkhole, officials said Sunday.

The section may reopen in time for the afternoon rush hour, officials said.

The affected section of the parkway runs northbound between Chain Bridge Road and the Capital Beltway. The National Park Service shut it down Friday evening after a U.S. Park Police officer spotted the sinkhole. It was about 30 feet long, 20 feet wide and 10 feet deep and sits not far from Dead Run, where another sinkhole developed in March.

Since then, the Park Service has been working to stabilize a section of the road so it could reopen one lane. It had hoped to reopen a part of the road by Monday morning, but its work has been delayed by weekend storms.

The Park Service said sinkholes are common when the region is deluged with rain, as it has been over the last couple of days.