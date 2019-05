Commuters on Virginia’s Railway Express should expect delays Monday morning.

Officials said Manassas train 326 was late at first because of a “mechanical issue” and then it was running 30 minutes late because of speed restrictions and signal issues.

326 has departed Broad Run 20 min late, 324 is currently 30 min late due to speed restrictions, signal issues — VRE (@VaRailXpress) May 13, 2019