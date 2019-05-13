

Northbound lanes of the parkway between Chain Bridge Road and the Capital Beltway were closed after the sinkhole opened up. (National Park Service)

National Park Service officials said they plan to reopen one of two northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway by Tuesday evening’s rush hour as crews work to fix a 10-foot-deep sinkhole in the road that opened up late Friday.

The road has been closed since Friday evening after a U.S. Park Police officer found the sinkhole. On Monday, Park Service officials said rain has slowed repair work, but they expect to reopen “one lane in time for the evening rush hour on Tuesday.”

In a statement, officials said they were working with the Federal Highway Administration to “inject grout to stabilize soil.” The grout works like foam and expands to fill in the “gaps in the eroded soil.”

They said that “once the ground is stabilized, one lane will reopen,” but cautioned that it depends on the weather.

The sinkhole measured about 30 feet long and 20 feet wide. Crews worked throughout the weekend to fix the road.

It isn’t the first time this year that a portion of the road was closed because of a sinkhole. In March, a 10-foot-deep sinkhole near Turkey Run closed lanes after an underground storm-water pipe broke.

