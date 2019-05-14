Travelers on JetBlue airlines may face delays Tuesday morning because of a problem with software.

JetBlue said the outage was over just before 7 a.m. but that its “systems are recovering.” The outage problem involved Sabre, the system that handles airlines’ reservations.

JetBlue said it did “not expect significant operational impact to flights today.” But the airline warned that some customers “may experience longer lines in some airports this morning as we resolve any lingering issues related to the outage.”

Hundreds of frustrated passengers unable to check into @JetBlue flights at @JFKairport at 4am because of system failure pic.twitter.com/z6B0sSeqEx — RedditResponses (@RedditResponses) May 14, 2019

The delays are hitting JFK Airport in New York and Newark Airport in New Jersey.

.@JetBlue says its systems are recovering after a global #Sabre outage, which is impacting some airports and flights including @JFKairport. ✈#MorningsOn1 pic.twitter.com/hF485jQCsB — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) May 14, 2019

