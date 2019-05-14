Travelers on JetBlue airlines may face delays Tuesday morning because of a problem with software.
JetBlue said the outage was over just before 7 a.m. but that its “systems are recovering.” The outage problem involved Sabre, the system that handles airlines’ reservations.
JetBlue said it did “not expect significant operational impact to flights today.” But the airline warned that some customers “may experience longer lines in some airports this morning as we resolve any lingering issues related to the outage.”
The delays are hitting JFK Airport in New York and Newark Airport in New Jersey.
