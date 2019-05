A car went off the road and flipped over into the C&O Canal on Wednesday morning in Montgomery County.

The incident happened near the Great Falls Tavern, and two people who were inside the car were rescued.

They were taken to area hospitals, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire department. One person was taken to a trauma unit.

The crash is under investigation.

Update - @COcanalNPS near Great Falls Tavern, overturned vehicle in canal, 2 occupants extricated, EMS transporting 2 adults, incl 1 trauma patient pic.twitter.com/gVfiTEVQ2d — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 15, 2019