At least seven vehicles, including a truck carrying 6,500 gallons of asphalt, crashed inside a tunnel Wednesday morning in Hampton, Va.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, according to Virginia State Police. But all lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel were closed.

Authorities with the Hampton Fire Department said on Twitter that eight vehicles were involved, including the truck. Two people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.