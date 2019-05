UPDATE, 4:50 P.M.:

All lanes of I-95 northbound have reopened, officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Part of Interstate 95 North in Fairfax County is closed after a fuel leak from a vehicle, officials said.

It was not known if anyone was injured.

The incident happened near Backlick Road. Fairfax County Fire officials said about 100 gallons of fuel were leaking from a tank on a vehicle.

Crews were working to contain the leak. It is not known how long the roadway will be partially closed.