Updated at 7:50 a.m.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Laurel, Md., have reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Delays of up to nearly seven miles may still linger along the highway near MD 198 where the crash happened.

FINAL: Tractor Trailer Crash with Injuries. I-95 NB past MD-198 (Exit 33). Prince George's County, Maryland. Incident clear and all travel lanes are reopened. Delays remain appx 6.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 16, 2019

Updated at 6:59 a.m.

Part of Interstate 95 north in Laurel, Md., remains closed after an early-morning crash involving a tractor-trailer, and officials said drivers should avoid the area, as an “extended closure” is expected throughout the morning.

The crash happened near MD 198.

Officials said traffic is being diverted to other roads in the area and warned that the delays start at MD 212.

UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Crash with Injuries. I-95 NB past MD-198 (Exit 33). Prince George's County, Maryland. All NB lanes remain blocked. Traffic is diverted to access road for Exit 31-32-33. Delays begin near MD-212. Extended closure expected. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 16, 2019

Original post at 5:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect major delays Thursday morning on Interstate 95 north near MD 198 in Prince George’s County after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Tractor Trailer Crash with Injuries. I-95 NB past MD-198 (Exit 33). Prince George's County, Maryland. All NB lanes blocked. Follow police direction in area. Delays building. Extended closure expected. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 16, 2019

It was not immediately known how seriously those involved were hurt. Drivers are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area.

There was a fire, and delays up to two miles have been reported.