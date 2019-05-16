Updated at 7:50 a.m.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Laurel, Md., have reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Delays of up to nearly seven miles may still linger along the highway near MD 198 where the crash happened.
Updated at 6:59 a.m.
Part of Interstate 95 north in Laurel, Md., remains closed after an early-morning crash involving a tractor-trailer, and officials said drivers should avoid the area, as an “extended closure” is expected throughout the morning.
The crash happened near MD 198.
Officials said traffic is being diverted to other roads in the area and warned that the delays start at MD 212.
Original post at 5:30 a.m.
Drivers should expect major delays Thursday morning on Interstate 95 north near MD 198 in Prince George’s County after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer.
It was not immediately known how seriously those involved were hurt. Drivers are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area.
There was a fire, and delays up to two miles have been reported.