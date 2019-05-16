Updated at 9:03 a.m.

MARC and Amtrak have resumed service along a stretch of track in Anne Arundel County, where a person earlier in the morning was struck by a train.

Riders may experience some delays.

SERVICE DISRUPTION UPDATE: Rail traffic has resumed between New Carrollton (NCR) and BWI Marshall Airport (BWI). Trains traveling through the area may experience delays due to residual rail congestion. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 16, 2019

The condition of the person is not known at this time.

Updated at 8:49 a.m.

Service is back to normal but some delays may remain on the MARC commuter train’s Penn Line.

MARC Penn Line service has resumed. Train 413 is on the move to DC now, 415 and 517 will follow soon behind. Next departure from Penn will be approx 9:00-9:15a. Next DC dpt will be Train 412 at 8:55a. All trains will experience residual delays due to train traffic congestion — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) May 16, 2019

Original post at 8:20 a.m.

MARC commuter train and Amtrak have suspended service on part of their lines after a person who was walking on the tracks was struck by a train near Odenton, Md.

Several MARC trains were holding in the District and Baltimore during the police investigation. It is not immediately clear when service will resume. Commuters should expect delays.

On MARC, the delays are on its Penn Line, and on Amtrak, officials said “all rail traffic between New Carrollton and BWI Marshall Airport is temporarily suspended.”

SERVICE DISRUPTION: Due to a commuter train trespasser incident between New Carrollton (NCR) and BWI Marshall Airport (BWI), all rail traffic through the area is temporarily suspended. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 16, 2019

MARC Penn Line service is suspended due to Train 413 striking a person walking on the tracks. We are working w/Amtrak to reverse Trains 517 and 415 back to BWI station. Train 419 and all subsequent trains will hold in Baltimore. Train 612 and all subsequent trains will hold in DC — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) May 16, 2019