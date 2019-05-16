Updated at 9:03 a.m.
MARC and Amtrak have resumed service along a stretch of track in Anne Arundel County, where a person earlier in the morning was struck by a train.
Riders may experience some delays.
The condition of the person is not known at this time.
Updated at 8:49 a.m.
Service is back to normal but some delays may remain on the MARC commuter train’s Penn Line.
Original post at 8:20 a.m.
MARC commuter train and Amtrak have suspended service on part of their lines after a person who was walking on the tracks was struck by a train near Odenton, Md.
Several MARC trains were holding in the District and Baltimore during the police investigation. It is not immediately clear when service will resume. Commuters should expect delays.
On MARC, the delays are on its Penn Line, and on Amtrak, officials said “all rail traffic between New Carrollton and BWI Marshall Airport is temporarily suspended.”