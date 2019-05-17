Updated at 8:10 a.m.
Two lanes of the Capital Beltway’s inner loop near River Road in Montgomery County have reopened after a multiple-vehicle crash, while two other lanes remain blocked.
All lanes have reopened on the outer loop after earlier closures. Delays are expected as backups extend for miles in both directions.
Original post at 7:55 a.m.
Drivers in Maryland should expect big delays Friday morning after a crash involving several vehicles shut down the Capital Beltway’s inner loop in Montgomery County.
Officials said all lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop near River Road and three left lanes on the outer loop are blocked, and warned drivers to expect “significant delays.”
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said at least six people were involved and two of them had serious injuries.
It’s not clear how long the delays will last.