

Traffic is stopped on the Capital Beltway near the River Road interchange in Maryland. (Traffic camera)

Updated at 8:10 a.m.

Two lanes of the Capital Beltway’s inner loop near River Road in Montgomery County have reopened after a multiple-vehicle crash, while two other lanes remain blocked.

All lanes have reopened on the outer loop after earlier closures. Delays are expected as backups extend for miles in both directions.

UPDATE: Multi-Vehicle Crash with Injury. I-495 NB (Inner Loop) before MD-190 (Exit 39). Montgomery County, Maryland. 2 right IL lanes blocked. 2 left IL lanes open. OL lanes reopened. IL delays begin in VA near VA-7. OL delays begin on I-270 near I-370. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 17, 2019

Original post at 7:55 a.m.

Drivers in Maryland should expect big delays Friday morning after a crash involving several vehicles shut down the Capital Beltway’s inner loop in Montgomery County.

Officials said all lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop near River Road and three left lanes on the outer loop are blocked, and warned drivers to expect “significant delays.”

CRASH: IL Beltway after River Road. Only two lanes are getting by on the OL, IL completely blocked. This crash involves five vehicles with injuries. Stay with @First4Traffic and @melissamollet for more developments on how this will affect your commute. #mdtraffic @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/u0IeyfvLIp — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) May 17, 2019

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said at least six people were involved and two of them had serious injuries.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.