

A crash involving three tractor-trailers and a fuel spill had blocked all lanes of the outer loop of the Beltway on Sunday morning. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service) (Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

A crash involving three tractor-trailers and a fuel spill that blocked all lanes of the outer loop of the Beltway on Sunday morning has cleared, Montgomery County officials said.

The lanes reopened several hours after the 2:20 a.m. crash and a cleanup of the fuel spill, officials with the county emergency services said.

The collision occurred between Old Georgetown Road and River Road, near Bradley Boulevard. There were no reports of serious injuries, officials said.

One of the tractor-trailers suffered damage to two fuel tanks and spilled diesel fuel, said Peter Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Hazmat units were called to the scene and unloaded about 300 gallons of fuel from the three trucks, he said.

Maryland State Police is investigating the collision.