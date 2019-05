TRAFFIC ALERT: SB Fairfax County Pkwy is closed at Braddock Rd for a crash. One person is being taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life threatening. Please avoid the area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/4fLgLTJohA — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 20, 2019

Southbound Fairfax County Parkway was closed Monday after a crash, police said.

At around 1:30 p.m., Fairfax County Police tweeted that the southbound side of the parkway was closed at Braddock Road after a collision, and one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police asked that commuters avoid the area.

It was unclear for how long the lanes would be closed.