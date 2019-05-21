Metro riders will see fewer eight-car trains and more six-car trains Tuesday morning after the rail agency pulled all of its 3000-series rail cars because of a problem with the trains’ doors.

On Twitter, Metro said it pulled the 3000-series rail cars overnight from being used to pick up passengers because it “received a report of a door malfunction for which we need to identify the cause.” It described its decision as a “voluntary safety action” and warned that there will be 15 percent fewer rail cars on the lines.

Metro said it adjusted where trains turn back on the Red Line to make another 32 rail cars available. It also said: “Every effort will be made to keep normal train intervals. Apologies for any inconvenience. Your safety is our highest priority.”

