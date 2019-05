Drivers should expect delays after a crash along the eastbound side of Interstate 66 in Fairfax County.

Officials with Virginia’s Department of Transportation said there will likely be closures throughout the morning, as crews are on the scene. Delays of up to nine miles are reported in the area.



A serious crash has closed part of I-66 east in Fairfax County. (VDOT/VDOT)

The crash happened near Route 29.

UPDATE: Crash with Injury. I-66 EB before US-29 (Exit 52). Fairfax County, Virginia. 2 right lanes blocked. 2 left lanes open. Delays begin near VA-234. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 21, 2019