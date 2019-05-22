Metro said it has found the cause of a door malfunction on its 3000-series rail cars, has done inspections of the fleet and is putting the roughly 300 older-model cars back into service.

The move comes a day after Metro pulled the 3000-series rail cars after a set of doors opened Sunday on an Orange Line train as it left the Dunn Loring station.

[Metro pulls 3000-series rail cars after problem with doors]

The latest update came in a Twitter message from the agency. It said: “3K rail rails have been cleared to return to service today. No further service impacts are expected.”

Officials with Metro did not immediately give any details on the cause and did not return calls and emails.