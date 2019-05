A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer along the outer loop of the Beltway in Capitol Heights, Md., is causing delays.

Earlier in the morning, some lanes were closed along the Beltway near MD 214, but all have reopened, and the tractor-trailer has been moved to the side.

Still, transportation officials warn that delays of up to six miles remain.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS: Still dealing with some delays after OT tractor trailer last night. Was carrying AC units. SHA hoping to open more than 2 lanes soon. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/fMFTVwEaqC — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) May 22, 2019

It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt.