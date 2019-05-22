

Multiple lanes of I-270 are closed Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle fire.

Several lanes of northbound Interstate 270 were blocked in Montgomery County after a recycling truck caught fire Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred before 1 p.m. near the Montrose Road interchange. The Maryland Department of Transportation said about 2 p.m. that six of seven northbound lanes were closed, although additional lanes have since reopened.

The driver and two passengers in the truck were taken to a hospital, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The truck’s contents were being dumped onto the highway to ensure the fire is extinguished.

All southbound lanes remain open, but traffic was moving slowly through the area.