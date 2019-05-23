

Dark skies over Washington on Thursday as severe storms were moving through the region.

Thousands were without power in the Washington area Thursday after a line of severe storms knocked down trees and briefly prompted a tornado warning in the District.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning about 3:45 p.m., saying radar indicated a tornado could was possible in the area of the Capitol and Nationals Park. The warning was canceled before it was to expire at 4:15 p.m.

After 4 p.m., more than 84,000 people were without power in Virginia, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map. About 10,000 Pepco customers were without power in the Interstate 270 corridor, according to the company’s outage map.

350p: Radar indicates possible tornado just south of downtown. May or may not be on ground but radar indicates strong winds regardless. pic.twitter.com/M4CWf5TUWQ — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) May 23, 2019

Some schools experienced outages in Fairfax County, according to a tweet from the county school district. County police said they received two calls of trees falling on homes and one report of a tree falling on a car.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that wires were down in parts of the county, closing roads in the area. Old Hundred Road was closed between Barnesville Road and Comus Road.

Some lanes of Rockville Pike were blocked after a vehicle was stranded amid high water. A tree in Bethesda was struck by lighting and fell on a house, Piringer said.