Eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 were closed Friday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Fairfax County, authorities said.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded before 3 p.m. to the crash near the Route 29 interchange (Exit 52) in the Centreville area. Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to a hospital.

Delays in the eastbound lanes extended for miles. One westbound lane also was closed. Authorities asked commuters to avoid the area.