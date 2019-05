Drivers on Interstate 95 south should expect delays Tuesday after a crash along the highway that involved a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened near the Intercounty Connector.

Some lanes were closed in the morning rush hour. It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

#MDTRAFFIC ALERT: Two left lanes CLOSED on the Southbound side I-95 after the exit for Rt 200 the ICC: an 18 wheeler crossed over from northbound lanes, stick to the BW Parkway for now!! #Chopper4First @First4Traffic @nbcwashington @WTOPJack pic.twitter.com/1jKJkoD1qL — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) May 28, 2019

Drivers are advised to use the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to avoid the backups.