

People wait for shuttle buses during a morning downpour at Braddock Road Metro station on Tuesday May 28, 2019 in Alexandria. The station is one of six on the Blue and Yellow lines south of Reagan National Airport that will be closed for the summer for repairs. Shuttles were being run for travelers. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

At the end of the first full workday since Metro’s summerlong shutdown of six Blue and Yellow line stations, commuters took to social media to complain about long lines for the shuttle buses meant to substitute for train service.

In addition to long lines and waits for buses, many riders complained that their bus drivers got lost because they were unfamiliar with the routes.

infinite line waiting for Express @wmata shuttle to Huntington. not sure this is going to work... pic.twitter.com/siwMGOJ56H — Andy Medici (@AndyMedici) May 28, 2019

The line for the #wmata yellow line shuttle from Crystal City takes up three sidewalks around the metro. — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) May 28, 2019

Line for shuttle bus @ Crystal City more than two blocks long. Been waiting 15 min, first bus just appeared. Gonna be a long commute @wmata #metroshutdown @unsuckdcmetro pic.twitter.com/Dfapd0G9lk — Lydia Beyoud (@ElleBeyoud) May 28, 2019

Tuesday was the first workday of the shutdown, which started Saturday and will continue through Sept. 8. The stations, all south of Reagan National Airport, are closed as part of a massive platform rebuilding project.

[Here’s how to navigate Metro’s summer-long shutdown]

Metro spokesman Ron Holzer said in an email that the agency “added more express buses and allocated additional staff and resources to key locations to assist customers during the evening rush hours,” but an accident in the HOV lanes of I-395 caused additional delays.

In an earlier statement, reported by NBC 4 Washington, the transit agency said it had “a robust shuttle operation with more than 90 buses providing shuttle service to the six Blue and Yellow line stations impacted by the closures.”

“While we understand there were some operational challenges with a few shuttle buses this morning, the vast majority of the shuttle buses ran on schedule,” the statement said. “There were some hiccups as we fine tune our operations and customers get accustomed to the different travel options.”

NEW: some Metro shuttle bus drivers have been getting lost because they are unfamiliar with their routes - on the first major commuting day of the Summer shutdown. Metro has contracted out many of these drivers from places like Texas, Atlanta and Florida. @nbcwashington #wmata pic.twitter.com/l35m5aBx1r — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) May 28, 2019

[Officials warn residents to prepare for 15-week Metro shutdown]