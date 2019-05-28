At the end of the first full workday since Metro’s summerlong shutdown of six Blue and Yellow line stations, commuters took to social media to complain about long lines for the shuttle buses meant to substitute for train service.
In addition to long lines and waits for buses, many riders complained that their bus drivers got lost because they were unfamiliar with the routes.
Tuesday was the first workday of the shutdown, which started Saturday and will continue through Sept. 8. The stations, all south of Reagan National Airport, are closed as part of a massive platform rebuilding project.
Metro spokesman Ron Holzer said in an email that the agency “added more express buses and allocated additional staff and resources to key locations to assist customers during the evening rush hours,” but an accident in the HOV lanes of I-395 caused additional delays.
In an earlier statement, reported by NBC 4 Washington, the transit agency said it had “a robust shuttle operation with more than 90 buses providing shuttle service to the six Blue and Yellow line stations impacted by the closures.”
“While we understand there were some operational challenges with a few shuttle buses this morning, the vast majority of the shuttle buses ran on schedule,” the statement said. “There were some hiccups as we fine tune our operations and customers get accustomed to the different travel options.”
