Metro’s shuttle buses for riders affected by the shutdown of several stations along the Yellow and Blue lines were delayed up to 15 minutes Wednesday morning.

In a Twitter message, Metro said its shuttle buses were running late because of traffic along roads around some stations and on Interstate 395.

Update on this AM's shuttles... https://t.co/iD3AzE7MMV — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) May 29, 2019

Riders weren’t thrilled, especially after the first day of the long summer shutdown on part of Metro’s Yellow and Blue lines started with long waits and crowds.

Tuesday was the first workday of the Metro shutdown, which lasts until Sept. 8. The stations that are south of Reagan National Airport are closed as part of a large rebuilding project.

I actually feel like they’ve reduced service on this line. Buses were running 4-6 minutes before the shutdown since there was Crystal City-Potomac Yard but that’s no longer running! I don’t understand why there’s not more buses on this route instead of less. — Jennifer Heilman (@J_Heilman) May 29, 2019

Just got left by the second full @wmata Metroway bus in a row. Time for @limebike It's like the Hunger Games out here #summershutdown @AlexandriaVAGov @unsuckdcmetro — Hilary N. Tomeny (@HilaryNTomeny) May 29, 2019

@unsuckdcmetro Waiting at Crystal Line metro and I’m fourth in line for the bus and think this might actually work. Then the bus comes, has a flat tire, and still waiting 15 mins later for a new one. The line is nearly down the block... Gonna be a fun summer. — Mr. SDCC (@SDCCThrowaway) May 29, 2019

