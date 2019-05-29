Metro’s shuttle buses for riders affected by the shutdown of several stations along the Yellow and Blue lines were delayed up to 15 minutes Wednesday morning.
In a Twitter message, Metro said its shuttle buses were running late because of traffic along roads around some stations and on Interstate 395.
Riders weren’t thrilled, especially after the first day of the long summer shutdown on part of Metro’s Yellow and Blue lines started with long waits and crowds.
Tuesday was the first workday of the Metro shutdown, which lasts until Sept. 8. The stations that are south of Reagan National Airport are closed as part of a large rebuilding project.
