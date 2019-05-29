UPDATE, 4:50 P.M.:

Red Line trains are no longer single-tracking, officials said.

ORIGINAL POST:

Red Line trains were single-tracking in Northeast Washington after a scooter was left on the track, authorities said.

At about 4:30 p.m., Metro tweeted that Red Line trains were single-tracking between the Fort Totten and Rhode Island Avenue stations because of a track obstruction, and that commuters should expect delays in both directions.

A Metro spokeswoman said the delay was caused by a scooter left on the track.