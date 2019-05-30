

The fire appears to have started at the battery pack on the scooter. (Teddy Amenabar for The Washington Post)

A Skip e-scooter burst into flames near Franklin Square in downtown Washington on Thursday morning.

The scooter caught fire near the corner of 14th and I streets NW in front of a Compass Coffee shop. Employees at the shop said a woman came in to tell them the scooter was on fire, but they didn’t see how it started.

The cause of the fire is not clear, though it appears to have started around the battery pack while the scooter was parked. A Washington Post reporter spotted four other Skip scooters parked at the same corner an hour after the incident.

Skip Scooters could not immediately be reached Thursday to respond to questions regarding the incident.

Terry Owens, a spokesman for the District Department of Transportation, which regulates the scooter services, said the agency has been in contact Skip and the incident is under review.

“We are not aware of any other fire incidents on scooters operated within the District,” Owens said, noting that Lime issued a recall of some of its devices across the country last year due to battery safety concerns.

The operating permit issued by the city requires all scooters meet a standard for electrical systems for personal e-mobility devices or equivalent safety protections, Owens said.

“Vendors are responsible for the safety and safe operation of their vehicles,” Owens said.

A scooter on fire in the District. pic.twitter.com/UUZZ2Fo8mP — Teddy Amenabar (@TeddyAmen) May 30, 2019

Marc Barnes, the owner of The Park at Fourteenth, which is nearby, put out the fire with his fire extinguisher.

“It’s one of the first hot days. I don’t know whether these batteries are going to do well in the sun,” Barnes said.

The D.C. area forecast for Thursday from The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang called for temperatures to climb from the mid-80s to near 90.

Barnes added he doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the scooters’ batteries. He said he sees people “abusing those scooters” all the time and that misuse might have led the scooter to burst into flames.

Tweeted one person responding to photos of the fire on social media: “instant album cover.”

Scooters can be found practically everywhere in downtown Washington and also are available in Alexandria and Arlington. Montgomery County is planning to allow them starting Saturday. The District this month announced the expansion of its program, which allows nearly 5,000 dockless devices, including bikes and scooters, to be in operation.

Six scooter companies operate in the District: Bird, Jump, Lime, Lyft, Skip, and Spin.

The ubiquitous devices have made other headlines in the city recently, having been used as getaway vehicles and causing delays after being left abandoned on Metro tracks.

Reports of rental scooters being used to flee the scene of crimes, or to arrive at one, are becoming more frequent. On May 18, two people on scooters demanded property from a victim and fled with her purse in Northeast. Late last month, a person carried out two armed robberies on Capitol Hill, according to D.C. police, and used a scooter to flee.

On Wednesday, Metro said a scooter abandoned on the Red Line tracks slowed down the return home for thousands of commuters. Metro had to single-track trains while the scooter was removed.

There also are increasing reports of injuries — and some deaths — related to scooter use in cities including the District, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Lime, one of the world’s largest scooter companies, urged riders in February to take precautions while operating its scooters, citing a technical “bug” that can cause “sudden excessive braking during use.” Last year the company also pulled scooters out of California after discovering that a number of them may have been carrying batteries with the potential to catch fire.

It is unclear if Skip has experienced similar problems.

Read more from The Post:

CDC study urges helmet use to prevent severe head injuries while riding scooters

E-scooter company Spin will place dozens of start-up’s solar-powered docking stations in two cities this summer