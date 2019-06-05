Updated at 10:59 a.m.
At least one lane along the Beltway’s inner loop has reopened after a tractor trailer crash, but delays remain.
It’s not known how long the delays will last, and three lanes are still blocked.
Original post at 10:40 a.m.
Drivers along the Beltway’s inner loop in Montgomery County should expect delays Wednesday.
There was a crash involving a tractor trailer near the U.S. 29/Colesville Road exit.
It’s not immediately clear if anyone was hurt and how long the road would be closed.