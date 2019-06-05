Updated at 10:59 a.m.

At least one lane along the Beltway’s inner loop has reopened after a tractor trailer crash, but delays remain.

It’s not known how long the delays will last, and three lanes are still blocked.

UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Crash. I-495 EB (Inner Loop) before US-29 (Exit 30). Montgomery County, Maryland. 3 right lanes blocked. 1 left lane open. IL delays begin near MD-355. OL delays begin near MD-650. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 5, 2019

Original post at 10:40 a.m.

Drivers along the Beltway’s inner loop in Montgomery County should expect delays Wednesday.

There was a crash involving a tractor trailer near the U.S. 29/Colesville Road exit.

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was hurt and how long the road would be closed.