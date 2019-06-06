Drivers in downtown D.C. should expect delays Thursday following an early morning shooting near the Department of Justice.

Part of Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 7th and 10th streets NW is closed, and 9th Street NW is closed from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW.

Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesman for D.C. police, said a man was shot at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. His injuries are non life-threatening and there are no details on a possible motive.

Sternbeck said there’s nothing at this time to suggest it is in any way connected to the nearby FBI and DOJ buildings.

It’s not known how long the roads will be shut down. Drivers should avoid the area.