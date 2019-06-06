

A number of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked at Southern California Logistics Airport on March 27, 2019 in Victorville. Southwest is waiting out a global grounding of MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft at the airport. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Two U.S. airlines say the FAA’s grounding of the Boeing 737 Max — a mainstay of their operations — has hurt their on-time performance and caused passengers to be bumped from flights.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines told the U.S. Department of Transportation that “the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft has negatively impacted their involuntary denied boarding statistics during this reporting period.”

The two airlines told the Transportation Department that their bumping of passengers — called “involuntary denied boardings” by the industry — had been declining in recent months. But the March 13 grounding of the 737 Max after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia caused that trend to reverse during the first quarter of 2019.

DOT’s Air Travel Consumer Report said there was a nearly 50 percent increase in denied boardings by airlines this year over the last quarter of 2018, with two of the biggest jumps reported by American and Southwest.

