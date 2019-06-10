This is a developing story and will be updated.

A helicopter crashed into the roof of a Manhattan building on Monday afternoon, killing one person, in what officials said was an attempt at an emergency landing.

The crash at the building, on Seventh Ave. just a few blocks south of Central Park, occurred around 1:45 p.m. The aircraft was initially described as a plane, a fire department spokesman said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat told reporters that there was no indication the crash was intentional.

“If you’re a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD, right, from 9/11,” he said. “So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit an building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes.”

Videos posed on social media showed smoke from the crash emanating from the roof of the building, at 787 Seventh Ave. between 51st and 52nd streets. The police said that a fire on the roof had been extinguished, but asked people to avoid the area around the building as emergency responders head to the scene.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said that the person who died in the crash was the helicopter’s pilot. There were no other injuries, fire department officials said.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

Other videos showed people evacuating the area in a hurry. Officials said they had not yet determined what had caused the crash landing.

Visibility was low at ground-level, down to just over a mile at 2 p.m.; 10 miles is considered full visibility. At the same time, rain, fog and mist were all being reported. Winds were out of the east at around 9 mph at the time of the crash, though had gusted to 20 mph earlier in the day.

Evacuation in Midtown West. 51st Street and 6th Ave near Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Centre.



We felt a jolt in our building and shortly after got the instruction to evacuate. #NYC #Evacuation #Midtown pic.twitter.com/lH2YwilqqJ — Javanni. (@JavanniWaugh) June 10, 2019

Angela Fritz contributed to this report.