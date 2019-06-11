Updated at 7:40 a.m.
One of the tracks for MARC trains has been put back into service after a fire on a freight train in Rockville.
Officials with the Maryland Transit Administration said they have “released #2 track to operate by freight train at restricted speed. Trains will begin moving by the freight train, but some delays are still probable.”
Original post at 7:30 a.m.
Commuters on MARC’s Brunswick Line should expect delays Tuesday morning.
There was a fire on a freight train near the Rockville station, and all MARC trains west of Rockville have been stopped.
It’s not clear how long the delays will last. Fire crews are on the scene.
