Updated at 7:40 a.m.

One of the tracks for MARC trains has been put back into service after a fire on a freight train in Rockville.

Officials with the Maryland Transit Administration said they have “released #2 track to operate by freight train at restricted speed. Trains will begin moving by the freight train, but some delays are still probable.”

2nd Update - MARC Brunswick Line Service Disruption -- The Fire Department has released #2 track to operate by freight train at restricted speed. Trains will begin moving by the freight train, but some delays are still probable d... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) June 11, 2019

Original post at 7:30 a.m.

Commuters on MARC’s Brunswick Line should expect delays Tuesday morning.

There was a fire on a freight train near the Rockville station, and all MARC trains west of Rockville have been stopped.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last. Fire crews are on the scene.

Update - MARC Brunswick Line Service Disruption -- All train traffic has been stopped West of Rockville Station due to a reported fire on a freight train. Fire Department has arrived and is assessing the situation. MARC 872 and 8... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) June 11, 2019

This story will be updated.