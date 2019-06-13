The filming of a TV miniseries will close some streets in downtown Washington this weekend, officials said Thursday.

D.C. police said in a statement that commuters should be aware of these street closures from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m.:

17th Street NW between New York Avenue NW and Constitution Avenue NW

18th Street NW between Virginia Avenue NW and E Street NW

In addition, these streets will be closed on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.:

Indiana Avenue NW between Fourth and Fifth streets NW

C Street NW between Third and Sixth streets NW

And these streets will be closed from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m.:

Constitution Avenue NW between Third and Ninth Streets NW

Third Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Madison Drive NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Third and Seventh Streets NW

Seventh Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Madison Drive NW

All closures are subject to change, police said, and commuters should consider alternate routes.

The name of the miniseries was not released.