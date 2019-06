High water is causing troubles in some parts of the D.C. region for the Thursday morning commute.

In McLean, there were reports of a crash and high water along part of the George Washington Parkway’s northbound side.

MCLEAN: NB GW Pkwy between Turkey Run Park and Beltway - temporary lane stoppages - crash with lane already blocked for sinkhole repair @nbcwashington #vatraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) June 13, 2019

There were also reports of flooding along the Roosevelt Bridge near the George Washington Parkway.