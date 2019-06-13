Metro stopped running trains on three rail lines because of a track problem in downtown Washington.

Service was suspended on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines because of a problem outside the McPherson Square station.

In an email, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said a “glowing track part" outside the station indicated “wayward electricity." Service was suspended while Metro officials investigate. There was no significant smoke and no fire, according to Stessel, and the McPherson Square remains open with no service.

Metro said it has requested buses. It’s not clear how long the delays will last, and it’s not known what caused the problem.