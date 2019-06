Drivers should expect delays along Rockville Pike in Maryland, as part of it is blocked due to a crash that involved a utility pole, officials said.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Transportation officials said all southbound lanes of Rockville Pike are closed at South Drive and that two of the northbound lanes are closed at Wilson Drive.

Utility pole down Sb 355 near Jones Bridge Follow police direction to get by #MDtraffic #Bethesda #GMW pic.twitter.com/6lzW1FiS5i — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) June 17, 2019

It’s not clear how long the road will be closed. Drivers should avoid the area.