At least seven people were injured in a crash that closed part of southbound Rockville Pike near Old Georgetown Road in Montgomery County.
The accident happened near Strathmore Avenue and involved three vehicles, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire.
The crash damaged a traffic light and utility pole in the area, according to authorities, and delays are building. Drivers should avoid the area.
At least seven people were transported to area hospitals, he said. Of those, four had trauma-related injuries, according to a Twitter message from Piringer. At one point, some people were trapped in vehicles but were rescued, he said. A landscaping truck was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.