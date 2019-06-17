At least seven people were injured in a crash that closed part of southbound Rockville Pike near Old Georgetown Road in Montgomery County.

The accident happened near Strathmore Avenue and involved three vehicles, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire.

The crash damaged a traffic light and utility pole in the area, according to authorities, and delays are building. Drivers should avoid the area.

Crash with Injury. MD-355 SB at Strathmore Avenue. Montgomery County, Maryland. All SB lanes blocked. NB lanes intermittently blocked, follow police direction in area. Delays building. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 17, 2019

At least seven people were transported to area hospitals, he said. Of those, four had trauma-related injuries, according to a Twitter message from Piringer. At one point, some people were trapped in vehicles but were rescued, he said. A landscaping truck was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.