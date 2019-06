Drivers along the Beltway’s inner loop should expect major delays Monday morning after a tractor-trailer crash.

The incident happened near MD 650 and the tractor-trailer caught fire. Three of the lanes are blocked at this time.

Avoid the inner loop where there is a truck fire before NH Ave Use nb 29 instead #MDtraffic #SilverSpring #GMW pic.twitter.com/kKWg4Ah58e — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) June 17, 2019

Transportation officials warn that the delays begin near US 29. Drivers should avoid the area. It’s not clear whether anyone was hurt and it’s not known how long the delays will last.