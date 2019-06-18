

Evening rush hour traffic recently crowded the Capital Beltway, where Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) wants to build toll lanes to relieve traffic congestion. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) is taking aim at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 by trying to prevent federal approval of the environmental studies needed before the lanes can be built.

Brown’s amendments to spending bills for the federal departments of Transportation and Interior also would prevent the National Park Service from transferring ownership of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to the state. Hogan also wants to add toll lanes to the B-W Parkway, which he says the Park Service hasn’t properly maintained.

It’s unclear whether the amendments will get to the House floor for a vote. They first must get past the Rules Committee, which is expected to decide on them and other amendments Tuesday evening or Wednesday.

The state must get the Federal Highway Administration’s approval, known as a “record of decision,” of its federally required environmental impact studies before construction on any toll lanes could begin. Maryland transportation officials also have said that the teams of companies that would build, operate and pay for the lanes’ construction as part of five public-private partnerships need the federal approval to secure financing.

While Hogan (R) beat Brown in the 2014 race for governor, Brown spokesman Matt Verghese said Brown’s opposition to the toll lanes isn’t personal or political.

He said the congressman has been hearing from leaders and constituents in Prince George’s County who say Hogan has been moving too quickly on his toll lanes proposal, over their objections. Some Montgomery County leaders and residents also object to the plan.

Brown “wants to hopefully slow it down over the next year to give the counties a chance to reengage and give the Democrats in the General Assembly another chance to get involved” during the 2020 legislative session, Verghese said Tuesday.

The amendments would cover funding for the federal fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The Maryland State Highway Administration is about two years into its first environmental study, which includes much of the Beltway and I-270 south of Interstate 370. Maryland transportation officials hope to finalize the project’s first contract in fall 2020, but only after the environmental study has been federally approved.

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said the administration found it “shocking” and “deeply disappointing” that Brown would try to block the toll lane plan’s environmental approval after state officials had tried to work with him “in a constructive way.”

“Congressman Brown is actively trying to condemn his constituents to decades slogging through soul-crushing traffic,” Ricci said in an email. “Let him explain to Marylanders why he is so intent on keeping them stuck in some of the worst congestion in the country.”

Hogan’s plan has sparked opposition from local leaders and some residents who say he has given short shrift to expanding transit options and hasn’t done enough to address concerns about community impacts. The toll lanes proposal, particularly for the Beltway where neighborhoods abut the highway’s sound walls, has drawn low support in Prince George’s. A Washington Post-Schar School poll recently found that 48 percent in Prince George’s support the idea, compared to 61 percent in Montgomery and regionwide.

Hogan has said the state will pursue private proposals for I-270 first, allowing a couple more years for state and local officials to work out a plan for the more controversial Beltway portion of the project. State transportation officials have said they will start with the lower part of I-270, south of I-370, because the state will need some of the toll revenue from that busy section to subsidize construction of toll lanes north of I-370, where the lanes are believed to be less profitable.