

Evening rush hour traffic crowds the Capital Beltway in Silver Spring. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

An amendment by Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) that would have blocked the federal government from approving environmental studies needed to build toll lanes on Interstate 270 and Maryland’s part of the Capital Beltway died in a House committee early Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight, the House Rules Committee rejected two of Brown’s amendments aimed at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) toll lanes plan, meaning they won’t get to the House floor for a vote as part of appropriations bills.

[Rep. Anthony Brown tries to block federal approval of Maryland toll lanes studies]

One proposal would have blocked the U.S. Department of Transportation from using federal funding to approve environmental impact studies for the project. Such studies must be approved via a “record of decision” before construction may begin. The companies that will build, operate and pay for the lanes’ construction via public-private partnerships will also need the federal approval to secure financing, Maryland officials have said.

Brown’s second amendment would have prevented the U.S. Department of the Interior from spending any money to transfer the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to the state. Hogan also has proposed building toll lanes on the B-W Parkway, but the state can’t do so unless the National Park Service transfers it to state ownership. Hogan has said the Park Service has fallen behind on maintaining the road, which had to be closed in sections this spring for emergency pothole repairs.

A spokesman for Brown said the congressman wanted to slow down Hogan’s toll plan until state officials worked more closely with local leaders and members of the General Assembly. Brown had heard concerns about the proposed toll lanes from constituents in Prince George’s County, the spokesman said.

Leaders in Prince George’s and Montgomery County have said Hogan’s toll lane plan would have too many impacts on nearby homes and lacked expanded transit options. A Hogan spokesman said Brown’s amendments would have left residents “slogging through soul-crushing traffic.”