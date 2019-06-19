

The fire appears to have started at the battery pack on the scooter. (Teddy Amenabar for The Washington Post)

Skip Scooters returned to service earlier this month after being removed from the streets after one caught fire last month. While the cause of the fire was not identified, D.C. officials said the scooters have been outfitted with additional safety features, including tamper-resistant battery cages, that they said will help prevent a repeat incident.

Skip suspended service for nearly a week after one of its devices burst into flames in downtown Washington on May 30, prompting the city to ask that the fleet be removed while the company conducted an investigation.

A District Department of Transportation spokesman said Skip did not “conclusively identify the cause” of the fire, but discovered a number of “risk factors” and took steps to address them. DDOT, which regulates the shared e-scooter services, did not explain what those factors are and referred questions to the company.

DDOT had asked Skip for “a full accounting of the incident and assurances that this was an isolated case. "

The scooter caught fire near 14th and I streets NW in front of a Compass Coffee shop in the morning of May 30th. D.C. fire and company officials said the fire appeared to have started around the battery pack while the scooter was parked.

“Before Skip’s scooters were redeployed, DDOT required the company to implement new safety measures that mitigate the risk of a repeat incident,” DDOT said in a statement Tuesday. “As part of the safety protocol, Skip installed tamper-resistant battery cages and monitoring systems on all scooters and will visually inspect each vehicle before it is redeployed. DDOT will continue to monitor performance to ensure the public’s safety. ”

Skip said this week that it redeployed its scooters on June 6, after a “thorough investigation” and after taking extra measures to prevent scooter damage. But it did not provide details about those new safety measures nor did it respond to questions about what could have caused the fire.

"We have added additional fleet management features in our software to help guard against intentional and unintentional damage, which the investigation found to be the probable cause of the incident,” a company statement said.

Experts say extra protection of the batteries could be helpful as exposure to dents and shocks — which could happen due to frequent drops — or to extreme temperatures, can contribute to overheating.

“The scooters can be engineered to withstand many conditions, but it is difficult to cover or anticipate all possible problems,” Virginia Tech professor Louis Madsen said. For example, frequent dropping of lithium batteries can mess up the alignment and cause it to overheat more. But, a fire in one scooter from an entire fleet is probably no cause to worry, as it could just be the work of one faulty battery, Madsen said.

The fire incident prompted the company to temporarily pull its scooters in its two markets — D.C. and San Francisco. It also led to a series of questions about the safety of the devices, which have made headlines in recent months as more people report injuries from riding them. The San Francisco Examiner reported another Skip scooter caught fire at the company’s San Francisco warehouse in December, just two months after the company launched service there.

A scooter in DC was discovered with its battery in flames last Thursday. There is still no reason to believe that this affects any other vehicles in our fleet after days investigating all potential causes of the incident, including foul play. — Skip (@SkipScooters) June 3, 2019

Skip’s competitor, Lime, one of the world’s largest scooter companies, pulled scooters out of service last year after discovering that a number of them may have been carrying batteries with the potential to catch fire.

Skip is one of six companies operating e-scooters in the District. The scooters, used for commuting and popular among tourists, are also available in Arlington and Alexandria, and Montgomery.

Teddy Amenabar contributed to this report.