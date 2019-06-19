

A member of the Secret Service patrols near the White House on Wednesday after a bicyclist dropped a backpack and tried to jump a bike rack. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Streets near the White House were closed to pedestrian traffic for about an hour Wednesday afternoon following the report of a suspicious package, authorities said.

At about 2:45 p.m., a person dropped a backpack and tried to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Avenue, the U.S. Secret Service said. The person, who wasn’t immediately identified, was taken into custody.

Pedestrian traffic closures were ended after the backpack was cleared, according to the Secret Service.

The incident comes ahead of planned construction of a taller White House fence following a series of attempted security breaches. Crews will begin construction this summer on a fence that will be about 13 feet tall — an increase of five feet.

On Friday, a man who climbed the White House fence was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer and unlawful entry.

At approximately 2:45 pm an individual dropped a backpack and attempted to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Ave. The individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 19, 2019