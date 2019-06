Drivers should expect major delays in Northern Virginia as the Beltway’s outer loop is shut down after a vehicle caught fire near Interstate 66.

Transportation officials said the closure of the highway is likely to last through much of the morning rush hour.

All traffic is being diverted to Interstate 66 westbound. The express lanes of the highway are open.

UPDATE: Vehicle Fire. I-495 SB (Outer Loop) past I-66 (Exit 49). Fairfax County, Virginia. All OL lanes remain blocked. All traffic diverted to I-66 WB. Delays building. Extended closure expected. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 20, 2019

It’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

NBC4 said a truck that was involved in the crash was carrying ice cream.