Updated at 6:41 a.m.

All lanes along Interstate 395 have reopened. But transportation officials said some delays may remain.

FINAL: Crash. I-395 SB before 7th Street, SW. Washington, DC. Incident clear and all travel lanes are reopened. Delays remain, beginning before the 11th Street Bridge. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 20, 2019

Original post at 6:30 a.m.

Drivers in the District should expect delays due to a crash along Interstate 395 south.

Four lanes are blocked at this time, and one lane is getting by.

Officials said the delays start before the 11th Street Bridge.

Crash. I-395 SB before 7th Street, SW. Washington, DC. 4 right lanes blocked. 1 left lane open. Delays begin before the 11th Street Bridge. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 20, 2019

It’s not known if anyone was hurt.