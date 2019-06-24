

Several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday near Randolph, N.H. (Miranda Thompson/AP)

The driver of a pickup truck was arrested Monday in connection with a crash that killed seven motorcyclists on a New Hampshire highway last week.

Volodymyr Zhukovsky, 23, of West Springfield, Mass., has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, said Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio. Police said that Zhukovsky was driving a pickup towing a flatbed trailer when it collided with a pack of motorcyclists on Route 2 near Randolph, N.H. Seven people were killed and three others severely injured, according to New Hampshire state police.

Michael Ferazzi, Albert Mazza, Daniel Pereira, Joanne and Edward Corr, Desma Oakes and Aaron Perry died in the crash, the state’s deputy attorney general said Sunday.

The victims were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club for Marines and their spouses, the Associated Press reported. Veterans, motorcyclists and other mourners held a vigil for the deceased Saturday night.

“When they fall, we all fall,” Laura Cardinal, vice president of the Manchester Motorcycle Club, told the AP. “Those families, they’re going to go through a lot now. They have a new world ahead of them.”

Zhukovsky was set to be arraigned in Springfield district court Monday afternoon, according to Procopio.

MSP fugitive unit has arrested VOLODYMYR ZHUKOVSKYY, 23, of West Springfield at his residence as a fugitive from justice. ZHUKOVSKY is charged in NH warrant with last week's crash in Randolph, NH that killed 7 motorcycle riders. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 24, 2019

Reached by WMUR before his arrest, Zhukovsky expressed remorse.

“It was a big tragedy. I’m trying to process this with my family,” he said. “I’m feeling shocked. It happened so fast. I am cooperating with police. I feel mentally hurt.”

New Hampshire State Police Capt. Chris Vetter told reporters Friday that “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a crash with this much loss of life.”

