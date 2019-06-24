

A U.S. Secret Service police officer stands outside the press briefing room of the White House during a lockdown on June 19. Streets in the area were closed again Monday for a suspicious package. (Jacquelyn Martin)

Streets were closed near the White House on Monday after a report of a suspicious package, authorities said.

At about 11:30 a.m., the U.S. Secret Service said it was responding to the suspicious package on Pennsylvania Avenue. Pedestrian traffic was closed along Pennsylvania between 15th and 17th streets NW, including in Lafayette Square, the agency said.

No other information was immediately available.

Authorities have been planning to raise the height of the White House fence following a number of attempted breaches. Last week, a man was arrested and charged with unlawful entry after dropping a backpack near the White House.